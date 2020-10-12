Sponsored Content
EU Foreign Affairs Council: Schallenberg Warns of Second Iron Curtain
People › Politicians ♦ Published: Yesterday; 22:15 ♦ (Vindobona)
Sponsored Content
At this month's EU Foreign Affairs Council, current foreign issues, such as developments in Belarus, in the Nagorno-Karabakh region and the relations with Russia, were on the agenda. Austria was represented by Foreign Minister Schallenberg.
Austrian Foreign Minister Schallenberg at EU's Foreign Affairs Council in Luxembourg. / Picture: © BMEIA Bundesministerium für Europa, Integration und Äußeres / Flickr Attribution 2.0 Generic (CC BY 2.0)
The meeting of EU foreign ministers at the Foreign Affairs Council (FAC) focused on current trouble spots such as developments in Belarus and the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.
Austrian Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg after the meeting:
"We must prevent a new Iron Curtain from being drawn over Belarus. But it is also clear that we must not only speak the language of …
or Log In
Sponsored Content
Sponsored Content
Sponsored Content
Sponsored Content
Fast News Search
Related News
Schallenberg at Council of EU Foreign Ministers (September 22)
Sponsored Content
Read More
Featured
List of National Days of the Home Countries of All Foreign Missions and Delegations in Vienna, Austria
Sponsored Content