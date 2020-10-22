Sponsored Content
Danger for Winter Tourism: Germany Warns Of Travel to Austria
Lifestyle & Travel › Travel ♦ Published: Yesterday; 21:55 ♦ (Vindobona)
After Germany had warned against travel to Vienna, Tyrol and Vorarlberg last week, rising Covid-19 infection rates in other parts of Austria have led to an expansion of the travel warnings to almost every federal state of Austria. These warning will be in effect on Saturday with no end in sight.
Winter tourism is in danger because of rising infection rates that result in travel warnings from other European countries against Austria. / Picture: © Wikimedia Commons / Sondrekv [Public Domain]
Due to the increasing number of Covid-19 infections, travel warnings for Austria are being expanded.
On Thursday, the Robert-Koch Instiute together with Germany's Foreign Ministry declared all Austrian federal states to be risk areas, with the exception of Carinthia.
The travel warning for these areas is valid …
