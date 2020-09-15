Sponsored Content
Warning of Economic Consequences Due to Rising Infection Rates
Lifestyle & Travel › Health ♦ Published: Yesterday; 14:15 ♦ (Vindobona)
Austria's Minister for Tourism Köstinger and Minister for Economic Affairs Schramböck emphasize the importance of low Covid-19 infection numbers for the tourism and trade sector. They fear that a rise in numbers endangers Austria's important autumn and Christmas business.
Tourism Minister Köstinger (left) and Minister for Economic Affairs Schramböck (right) warn of the impact that increasing Covid-19 numbers will have on tourism and trade. / Picture: © Bundeskanzleramt (BKA) / Andy Wenzel
Austria's Tourism Minister Elisabeth Köstinger and Minister for Economic Affairs Margarete Schramböck spoke with an urgent warning about the economic consequences of rising infection figures:
"It must be possible to reduce infection figures quickly, otherwise city and winter tourism will be just as massively endangered as trade," said Köstinger and Schramböck. …
