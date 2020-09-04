A Ban on Alcohol for Advent Markets May Be Discussed
For the director of the Austrian Federal Chamber of Commerce, Harald Mahrer, is it imaginable to have Advent markets this year. However, he is preferring a mandatory mask wearing at Advent markets and recommends a discussion about a possible ban on alcohol.
The director of the Austrian Federal Chamber of Commerce believes in the possibility that Advent markets can be opened this winter. Nevertheless, clear regulations are needed in order to provide an uncomplicated realization.
The tourism industry is now focusing on tourists from neighboring countries including the Netherlands in order to compensate the fewer tourists from countries like China, Japan, USA and United Kingdom.
Some of the hotels in Vienna are closed completely as it is cheaper for them rather than having only a few guests. About 70 to 80% of the hotels are open.
In July, the city experienced a decrease by 73% in overnight stays compared to July 2019.
Within the next two weeks, a taskforce for the winter tourism will present a concept for the upcoming months.
However, compared to some other European cities, Vienna has a higher capacity utilization with 25.8%. In Barcelona, the capacity utilization was by 22.5%, in Budapest by 17.7% and in Rome by 17.5%.