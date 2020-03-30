Sponsored Content
The US Perspective on the Coronavirus Situation in Austria
Sponsored Content
With 160.00 COVID-19 infected, the United States already took over the sad lead of the list of countries with the most infected. With almost 3,000 deaths, the USA is still in fifth place. But what is the official standpoint of the USA or the State Department towards Austria and what stay-related actions are recommended to US citizens in Austria?
According to the U.S. State Department, Americans should depart Austria immediately. / Picture: © American and Austrian crossed flags by Vindobona
According to the U.S. Embassy Vienna as quasi representative of the State Department in Washington D.C., the country-specific information for Austria is as follows:
1) Austria is at a State Department Travel Advisory level 4, which means “DO NOT TRAVEL.” …
or Log In
Sponsored Content
Sponsored Content
Sponsored Content
Sponsored Content
Sponsored Content
Sponsored Content
Sponsored Content
Sponsored Content
Sponsored Content
Sponsored Content
Sponsored Content
Sponsored Content
Fast News Search
Related News
US Secretary of Commerce Wilbur Ross in Vienna (February 14)
Schallenberg in NYC and in Washington, D.C. (February 4)
Martin Weiss Accredited as New Austrian Ambassador in the United States (November 7, 2019)
Sponsored Content
Read More
Sponsored Content
Sponsored Content
Sponsored Content