The US Perspective on the Coronavirus Situation in Austria

More+More+ ♦ Published: Yesterday; 22:15 ♦ (Vindobona)

With 160.00 COVID-19 infected, the United States already took over the sad lead of the list of countries with the most infected. With almost 3,000 deaths, the USA is still in fifth place. But what is the official standpoint of the USA or the State Department towards Austria and what stay-related actions are recommended to US citizens in Austria?

According to the U.S. State Department, Americans should depart Austria immediately. / Picture: © American and Austrian crossed flags by Vindobona

According to the U.S. Embassy Vienna as quasi representative of the State Department in Washington D.C., the country-specific information for Austria is as follows:

1) Austria is at a State Department Travel Advisory level 4, which means “DO NOT TRAVEL.” …

or Log In

Fast News Search
Related News
Coronavirus Prohibitions in Austria - Where Can I Still Fly To? (March 17)
Follow-up Meeting between US President Donald Trump and Chancellor Kurz (February 14)
US Secretary of Commerce Wilbur Ross in Vienna (February 14)
Schallenberg in NYC and in Washington, D.C. (February 4)
Martin Weiss Accredited as New Austrian Ambassador in the United States (November 7, 2019)
Read More
USA, US State Department, US Embassy Vienna, DHS - United States Department of Homeland Security, COVID-19, 2019-nCov, Coronavirus
Featured
Coronavirus Worldwide Update - March 30, 2020
See latest Vindobona Newsletter