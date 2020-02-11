US Secretary of Commerce Wilbur Ross in Vienna
People › Politicians ♦ Published: February 11, 2020; 10:43 ♦ (Vindobona)
The 82-year-old United States Secretary of Commerce Wilbur Ross, who has been in office since February 28, 2017 and was nominated by Donald Trump, visited Vienna and met, among others, US Ambassador Trevor Traina, WKO President Mahrer, Finance Minister Blümel, Environment Minister Gewessler and Economics Minister Schramböck.
Wilbur Ross (right) with the US Ambassador to Vienna, Trevor Traina (left) and Finance Minister Gernot Blümel (centre). / Picture: © U.S. Embassy Vienna / Flickr Attribution 2.0 Generic (CC BY 2.0)
Ross has a background as an M&A raider and restructurer and earned his money by restructuring and reselling companies, which is why he is also known as the "King of Bankruptcy".
The main topic of his meetings with Finance Minister Gernot Blümel, Economics Minister Margarete Schramböck, and Environment and Transport Minister Leonore Gewessler were bilateral economic and…
