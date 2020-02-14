Follow-up Meeting between US President Donald Trump and Chancellor Kurz
Published: 9 hours ago; 11:44
Following Alexander Schallenberg's visit to Mike Pompeo just a few days ago, the Federal Chancellery has now confirmed, according to various media, the fact that Sebastian Kurz will also be travelling to Washington, D.C. at the beginning of March.
During his first trip to Washington on 20 February 2019, Federal Chancellor Sebastian Kurz (left) met with the American President Donald Trump (right). / Picture: © Bundeskanzleramt (BKA) / Dragan Tatic
The Austrian Broadcasting Corporation (ORF) reports that the second visit to Donald Trump at the White House is on the agenda for Federal Chancellor Kurz in early March.
This was confirmed by the Federal Chancellery of Austria (BKA) after a statement to this effect by US Ambassador Trevor Traina appeared in the "Tiroler Tageszeitung".
According to the Federal…
