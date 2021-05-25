Landing Ban for Flights from United Kingdom

Due to an increasing number of infection cases with the Indian mutation of Covid-19 in the United Kingdom, Austria has reintroduced a landing ban for airplanes coming directly from the UK.

Austria's airports will not see any British arrivals in the near future. / Picture: © Wikimedia Commons / Arne Müseler / www.arne-mueseler.com / CC BY-SA 3.0 DE (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/3.0/de/deed.en)

Due to the spread of the so-called "Indian variant" (variant B.1.617.2) of the Covid-19 virus, Austria has again imposed a landing ban on aircrafts from the United Kingdom.

As of Tuesday, June 1, no planes from the United Kingdom will be allowed to land in Austria, according to the Austrian Health Ministry. In addition, the United Kingdom is already added to the list of virus variant areas (as reported here, without UK being part of the virus variant areas).

Entry from the United Kingdom is thus, as already in the case of Brazil, India and South Africa, only possible to a limited extent. Essentially, only Austrian citizens and persons with residence or habitual abode in Austria are allowed to enter the country.

Between December and March, a landing ban had also been in place for the United Kingdom because of the "British" variant of the virus. Flights between the two countries resumed on March 21.

Most recently, the B.1.617.2 variant, first detected in India, had spread rapidly in the UK. The virus variant is considered particularly contagious and has contributed to a sharp rise in infection rates in India in recent months.

