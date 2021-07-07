Austria's Latest COVID-19 Entry Requirements
Entry into Austria is becoming possible for more people, but there are still requirements that must be met first. Below are the latest requirements as of 7 July.
Pre-Travel Clearance:
It is currently required to register before entering Austria (Pre-Travel-Clearance). This is not applicable when entering from safe countries if you have been tested, vaccinated or have recovered. If you only want to take a test after entering Austria from a safe country, you still have to register in advance. When entering from countries that are not on the list of safe countries, there is no registration requirement for vaccinated persons (complete vaccination and 14 days after the last vaccine dose required). This exception does not apply to entry from virus variant areas. The registration confirmation must be presented electronically or printed out for inspection.
Current Entry Rules:
Entry from countries with a sufficiently low incident rate is possible without quarantining. This applies to most European and some other countries. The prerequisite for this is that you have only stayed in these countries or Austria in the last 10 days. You also need a negative Covid test, a valid vaccination or proof of recovery (3-G rule). Specifically, this means: In the event of an inspection, you must show a medical certificate, a test result, a vaccination certificate/vaccination pass or an official/medical certificate of recovery in German or English. If you do not have any of these documents with you when you enter Austria, you will have to do a PCR or antigen test within 24 hours. The possibility to catch up on the test is only available in relation to entry into Austria. When checking in at your accommodation, you will need a valid test (or proof of vaccination or recovery).
3-G Rule Specifics:
- "Tested"
You need a PCR test that is not older than 72 hours or an antigen test that is not older than 48 hours. Children aged 12 and over also need a test. The test must be confirmed by an authorized body. Self-tests (not older than 24 hours) are only valid if they are digitally recorded on one of the self-test platforms of the Austrian federal states. Self-tests from private providers and from other countries are not valid for the purpose of entry.
- "Vaccinated"
The first vaccination is valid from the 22nd day for a maximum of 90 days after the vaccination. The second vaccination is valid for 270 days from the time of the second vaccination. In the case of vaccines that only require one vaccination, this applies from the 22nd day for 270 days from the vaccination. The same applies to those who have recovered who have been vaccinated once.
- "Recovered"
A survived infection with Sars-Cov-2 entitles the holder to enter the country for 180 days from recovery. Evidence of neutralizing antibodies counts for 90 days from the time of the test.
Warning:
Stricter rules apply to virus variant areas. As the list of safe countries, entry requirements and other details continue to evolve, it is important to check the Austrian government’s website for the most up-to-date rules.