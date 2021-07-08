Handy-Signatur in Austria: What It Is and How to Get It

Lifestyle & TravelMore+ ♦ Published: Yesterday; 15:25 ♦ (Vindobona)

The Handy-Signatur is an important tool to have in Austria. It is useful for accessing many online portals, including health insurance and the new Green Pass for proof of COVID-19 vaccination. Learn more about it.

The Handy-Signatur can now be used to access the Green Pass to show proof of vaccination for COVID-19. / Picture: © Photo by Lukas on Unsplash

When attempting to access online portals in Austria, it is increasingly common to be asked for a “Handy-Signatur.”

What is the Handy-Signatur?

or Log In

Fast News Search
Related News
Austria's Latest COVID-19 Entry Requirements (July 7)
Covid-19 in Austria: Austrian Green Passport Fully Operational (June 21)
EU Sets Stage for Green Passport (June 15)
Read More
Vaccines, Telekom Austria, Health Insurance, Green Passport, COVID-19, Austrian Post
Featured
See latest Vindobona Newsletter