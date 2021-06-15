Sponsored Content
EU Sets Stage for Green Passport
Lifestyle & Travel › Travel ♦ Published: Yesterday; 14:10 ♦ (Vindobona)
The European Union has agreed on the legislation of an EU wide COVID digital certificate. The certificate should facilitate travel within Europe and increase cross-border movement as of July 1. Read more below.
The EU has now agreed on the legislation for the EU-wide Green Passport, which will come into effect on July 1, 2021. / Picture: © Photo by Lukas on Unsplash
The President of the European Parliament, David Sassoli, the current President of the Council of the EU who is also the Portuguese Prime Minister, Antonio Costa, and the President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, participated in the official signing ceremony of the EU COVID Digital Certificate Regulation.
