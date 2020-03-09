Sponsored Content
Start of Arab-Austrian Cultural Season 2020
Middle East › Yemen ♦ Published: 4 hours ago; 10:01 ♦ (Vindobona)
The Arab-Austrian Cultural Season 2020 will be carried out under the motto “Austria and Arab Countries: A Cultural Partnership And An Extended History” has officially started.
The Arab world consists of the 22 Arabic-speaking countries which are members of the Arab League. / Picture: © Wikimedia Commons / Faycal.09 / CC BY-SA (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/3.0)
The Federal Ministry for Europe Integration and Foreign Affairs informs that a joint initiative with the League of Arab States through its Mission in Vienna and the Council of Arab Ambassadors has officially started on 1 March 2020.
The purpose of the Arab-Austrian Cultural Season 2020 is to share and exchange the rich cultural heritage of the members of the League of Arab States and Austria.
The Cultural Season will also offer the opportunity to highlight the diversity of Arab Cultural heritage in Austria as well as of Austrian culture and civilisation for Arab Countries hereby reinforcing the historic relations between our countries. …
