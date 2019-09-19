The Majlis - Cultures in Dialogue: Exhibition Opening at the Weltmuseum Wien

Exhibition opening. Participants among others: Ambassador Sultan Salmeen Almansouri, Sheikh Faisal Bin Qassim Al Thani, General Director KHM-Museumsverband Sabine Haag, Wolfgang Sobotka, Director Weltmuseum Christian Schicklgruber. / Picture: © Parlamentsdirektion / Thomas Jantzen

"No better place could have been found for this exhibition than the World Museum in Vienna, which is internationally recognised as a space for dialogue and culture," said Sobotka in the presence of Sabine Haag, the Director General of the Museum of Art History, the Director of the World Museum, Christian Schicklgruber, as well as Sheikh Faisal Bin Qassim Al-Thani and the Qatari Ambassador Sultan Salmeen Almansouri.

"The dialogue of cultures is the task of a museum, just as political dialogue has its central place in parliament," said the President of the National Council in his opening speech.

"Majlis stands for cultural openness and respect. We need such a place of encounter and exchange not only in political and personal communication behaviour, but especially in the digital world. Because no amount of virtual contacts can replace personal conversation as a basis for mutual understanding".

The international travelling exhibitionThe Majlis - Cultures in Dialogue of the Sheikh Faisal Bin Qassim Al-Thani Museum in Doha, Qatar is on show at the Weltmuseum Wien.

The Majlis has shaped the Arabic and Islamic people for centuries, serving as a centre for social encounters, for political debates and decisions, and for teaching and discussion.

Technically defined as a ‘sitting place’, the Majlis has in fact always been much more. It has been an integral part of Arabic society, the heart and soul of communities, the setting for passionate discussions and joyous celebrations.

About the Exhibition

The Majlis - Cultures in Dialogue offers a platform for discussions about relevant cultural issues, fostering the creation of original perspectives through collective thinking.

It aims to initiate meaningful connections between people and cultures by stimulating an enriched dialogue.

At the heart of the exhibition, both physically and conceptually, is the Majlis, the space of hospitality and dialogue present in every home in the Arabian Peninsula. For hundreds of years, families have used the Majlis to welcome and entertain guests, to interact with foreign travelers, to educate their children and to make big and small decisions relating to their communities.

Visitors to the exhibition are invited to use the central Majlis in the same way. You can play a board game, listen to records, greet other guests, learn about their cultures, share your own, or start a dialogue about the exhibition. On show are selected artworks from the Sheikh Feisal Bin Qassim Al Thani Museum together with five textiles from the Weltmuseum Wien that bear witness to the intercultural dialogue that has taken place across regions and centuries. They include Persian carpets with depictions of the Virgin Mary, mosque lamps made in Vienna, and a wall hanging showing the Last Judgement that was produced in Isfahan.

The Majlis -Cultures in Dialogue is only the beginning of a much broader project to connect people, beliefs and cultures by creating opportunities for respectful, yet incisive dialogue to take place

Exhibition: The Majlis - Cultures in Dialogue

Duration: Until 7 January 2020

Link: https://www.weltmuseumwien.at/en/exhibitions/the-majlis/

