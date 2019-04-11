The Elegance and Tradition of a Japanese Samurai Family

能面 小面; Nō Mask, Ko-omote; Japan, Edo period (1600–1868), 18th cent. Ink and colours on wood; H 21.2 cm, W 13.3 cm; Eisei Bunko Museum (永青文庫), Tōkyō Inv. no. 6513 / Picture: © Weltmuseum Wien / Eisei Bunko Museum, Tōkyō

On the occasion of the 150th anniversary of the signing of the Treaty of Friendship, Commerce and Navigation concluded between the two monarchies Japan and Austria-Hungary in 1869, Weltmuseum Wien is showing a new exhibition from the renowned collection of the daimyō family Hosokawa.

The members of this elite clan of samurai warriors had served the shogun since the Muromachi period (1333–1568).

The generals of the Hosokawa family not only went into battle for their shoguns but also assisted in the field of administration as military governors.

Starting the Edo period (1600–1868), the family was based in the Kumamoto domain.

Nevertheless, the name Hosokawa stands for much more than accomplishments in battle.

It is also the name of famous poets, scholars and artists dedicating their attention to the Nō theatre and the tea ceremony.

This tradition is still alive and well today.

Hosokawa Morihiro, 18th Head of the Hosokawa clan, held a number of political offices in the upper and lower house of Japan’s National Diet and served as the Prime Minister of Japan from 1993 to 1994.

After his retirement from politics at the age of sixty, he switched to the world of arts to practice calligraphy and manufacture tea ceramics.

The exhibition in three galleries is dedicated to the three central themes of the Hosokawa family heritage:

The showpiece of any samurai: armour, weapons and accessories

Art by the youngest members of the Hosokawa clan

Appreciation of the Nō theatre and the tea ceremony

85 artefacts from the valuable family collection never before displayed in Europe are on show in this exhibition.

The chosen artefacts include armour, swords, folding screens, portraits of important family members, ink drawings, lacquer work, porcelain and ceramics, Nō masks, costumes and musical instruments.

The Hosokawa family and the Weltmuseum Wien

As the Hosokawa clan attributes great importance to the preservation of tradition and grants public access to its collections in two Japanese museums, the Eisei Bunko Museum in Tōkyō and a branch of the Hosokawa collection at the Kumamoto Prefectural Museum of Art, it is not surprising that there is not a single object from the Hosokawa family in the collections of Weltmuseum Wien.

Visitors are nonetheless able to encounter the name Hosokawa at Weltmuseum Wien. In the gallery of the permanent exhibition titled 1873 – Japan comes to Europe, two depictions from the series Biographies of 100 Generals – Hosokawa Yoriyuki (1329–1392) and Hosokawa Katsumoto (1430–1473) – illustrate the display case The Emergence of the Samurai.

Pictures in a photo album from the collection of Archduke Franz Ferdinand of Austria-Este show Kumamoto Castle, the seat of the Hosokawa clan, before a great fire in 1877 and a severe earthquake in 1889 destroyed it.

The family crest of the Hosokawa clan depicts nine planets or stars and comprises a central circle surrounded by eight smaller circles.

The exhibition has been curated by Bettina Zorn, Curator for East Asia at the Weltmuseum Wien in Vienna. The Eisei Bunko Museum, Tōkyō and the Hosokawa Collection are our cooperation partners for this exhibition.

Exhibition Information:

Title:

"The Elegance of Hosokawa - Tradition of a Samurai family"

"Die Eleganz der Hosokawa - Tradition einer Samurai-Familie"

Duration: until July 16, 2019

Location: Weltmuseum Wien, Heldenplatz, 1010 Vienna, Austria

Opening hours:

Daily except Wednesday: 10 am to 6 pm

Friday: until 9 pm

Website Link: https://www.weltmuseumwien.at/en/exhibitions/the-elegance-of-hosokawa/