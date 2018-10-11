Sponsored
Veiled, Unveiled! The Headscarf - A Man’s Word on a Woman’s Body
Published: October 11, 2018; 19:39 · (Vindobona)
An intriguing exhibition at the World Museum Vienna deals with the significance of the headscarf and thus also touches on a current dispute in various countries about a so-called headscarf ban. Just a piece of cloth but laden with countless facets of meaning is causing a stir: the headscarf used by devout women to cover their head, their face, and occasionally their whole body. The religious duty of women to cover their head has been part of European culture for centuries, though. Its story begins with early Christianity and has remained a vibrant issue to this day.
"Far too often" the headscarf "still represents a man’s word on a woman’s body." / Picture: © KHM-Museumsverband, Wissenschaftliche Anstalt öffentlichen RechtsThis article includes a total of 777 words.
The headscarf dispute concerns the question of whether the wearing of a veil or a headscarf as a symbol of a certain interpretation of Islam is legally permitted or should be prohibited in certain areas of public life, in particular in the public sector and in its educational institutions.
Background in Austria
Since the annexation of Bosnia and the…
