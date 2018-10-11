Veiled, Unveiled! The Headscarf - A Man’s Word on a Woman’s Body

"Far too often" the headscarf "still represents a man’s word on a woman’s body." / Picture: © KHM-Museumsverband, Wissenschaftliche Anstalt öffentlichen Rechts

The headscarf dispute concerns the question of whether the wearing of a veil or a headscarf as a symbol of a certain interpretation of Islam is legally permitted or should be prohibited in certain areas of public life, in particular in the public sector and in its educational institutions.

Background in Austria

Since the annexation of Bosnia and the…