EXPO 2020 Dubai: Groundbreaking Ceremony at the Austria Pavilion

Largest event in the Arab world to date: EXPO 2020 Dubai / Picture: © WKO Austrian Chamber of Commerce / Expo 2020 Dubai

Najeeb Mohammed Al-Ali, Executive Director of the Dubai Expo 2020 Bureau, and Beatrix Karl, the Austrian government commissioner, ceremoniously turned the first sod on site.

State of the art: cone complex with intelligent climate engineering

Austria's pavilion will present itself as an ensemble of 38 intersected cones. Inside, they will be plastered with clay. The oldest building material on earth and an intelligent ventilative cooling concept will provide a pleasant indoor climate in a natural way. In line with the EXPO motto "Connecting Minds", the pavilion combines Arab building traditions with Austrian know-how in integral building planning and current climate-sensitive processes.

"In Dubai, we are presenting ourselves as a cosmopolitan country that meets global challenges with innovative and creative solutions. From the outside, the pavilion awakens curiosity; inside, we present spectacular room sequences that take us on an inspiring voyage of discovery, bringing together sensual and digital experiences to create a harmonious whole," emphasises government commissioner Beatrix Karl.

VIP area and Austria Day: Stage for Austria's economy

The Austrian EXPO appearance will be accompanied by an extensive supporting programme at home and abroad. "During the EXPO, domestic companies and delegations will have their own VIP area in the pavilion. Various event formats, from workshops to talks, will enable active networking of new business relationships. We already have the first bookings for events," says Beatrix Karl.

Around three weeks after the start of the EXPO, Austria will then be at the very centre of the World Expo: With a varied programme, Austria Day on November 12, 2020 will be the highlight of Austrian EXPO participation.

iLab: Brilliant ideas from Austria for tomorrow's challenges

Like no other event format, world expositions offer a forum for significant future topics; EXPO 2020 will also be a catalyst for change and present trend-setting developments. With the iLab in Dubai, Austria will reserve an exhibition area for inspiring solutions, surprising products and promising services. A jury of experts will select 40 cutting edge innovations, which will be presented alternately.

Largest event in the Arab world to date

Dubai is a tourism hotspot in the Persian Gulf, with best flight connections and a well developed infrastructure. The EXPO is intended to give the destination additional impetus. A large proportion of EXPO visitors to Dubai are expected from India, Saudi Arabia, China, Great Britain and the USA.

"EXPO Dubai will be the largest event ever held in the Arab world. It thus forms a unique platform for presenting Austria with its sights and its broad cultural tradition, but also with its innovative strength, to an audience that has little previous knowledge of our country," Beatrix Karl explains.

Austria at the World Exposition

Under the motto "Connecting Minds, Creating the Future", the first world exhibition in the 170-year history of the EXPO in an Arab country will take place in Dubai.

A total of around 25 million visitors are expected between 20.10.2020 and 10.4.2021.

With an unusual pavilion, Austria is following up the participation of the last world exhibitions.

The architecture office querkraft is realising a pavilion that combines the advantages of traditional architecture with innovative construction methods.