Austria Participates in World EXPO 2020 Dubai Investing €16.5 Mln

The participation agreement for the World Expo 2020 Dubai has been signed by Beatrix Karl and Najeeb Mohammed Al-Ali, Executive Director at the Dubai Expo 2020 Bureau / Picture: © EXPO-Büro der WKO - Advantage Austria

The world exhibition will focus on the general topic "Connecting Minds, Creating the Future" and the sub-topics "Opportunity, Mobility and Sustainability". Austria will address the sub-topic "Opportunity" on an area of around 2,400 square metres.



Mission Statement



Digitisation, globalisation and the associated dynamics and upheavals in society, science and business present all countries with major challenges. To cope with this, new approaches to solutions are required that go beyond the previous methods. It is therefore necessary to have the courage to look for new solutions off the beaten track. New approaches are needed that reflect the developments of our time and in which we work together across the boundaries of disciplines, industries and institutions. The Expo sees itself as a platform for presenting such solutions.



Background



In August 2017, the Austrian Federal Government decided to participate in this world exhibition. Federal Minister aD. Beatrix Karl has been appointed honorary government commissioner for Expo 2020 in Dubai and will represent Austria.



About Beatrix Karl



Beatrix Karl is a lawyer, politician (ÖVP), former Minister of Science (2010-2011) and Minister of Justice (2011-2013). From 2006 to 2010 and from 2013 to 2017 she was a member of the National Assembly (Nationalrat).



Financing



The financing of €16.5 million will be provided by the Federal Ministry for Digitisation and Business Location and the Austrian Federal Economic Chamber (WKO). Three quarters of this is financed by the Ministry, a quarter by the Chamber.



Realisation



For the implementation of the Austrian contribution, an open, two-stage competition is planned in order to develop an overall concept for the design of Austria's presence at EXPO 2020 Dubai.