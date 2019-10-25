30th Anniversary Celebrations of Austro- Arab Chamber of Commerce

Gala Dinner on the occasion of the Arab-Austrian Economic Forum & Exhibition. / Picture: © Austro-Arab Chamber of Commerce (AACC) / Philipp Hutter

The 11th Arab-Austrian Economic Forum brought together prominent officials and representatives of the Austrian economic and political scene, along with high-ranking figures and decision-makers from the business, economy, trade and diplomatic fields from Arab countries, including ministers, ambassadors, presidents and functionaries from chambers of commerce and other relevant authorities, to discuss issues related to water, infrastructure, energy, and industrialization.

Under the Patronage of the Federal President Van der Bellen, represented by former Federal President Dr. Heinz Fischer, the 30th anniversary of the foundation and the eleventh Austrian-Arab Economic Forum of the Austrian-Arab Chamber of Commerce took place in the ballroom of the Vienna City Hall.

In addition to Heinz Fischer, Richard Schenz, Nabil R Kuzbari and Mouddar Khouja, a large number of high-ranking representatives from the local Arab business community and the Arab region were also present.

Besides the international conference an exhibition of companies, Arab embassies and organisations as well as the gala dinner and celebrations took place.

Simultaneous to the Forum, companies, enterprises, international institutions and Arab embassies displayed their profiles, services, promotion activities and investment prospects, as well as cultural and touristic information in the respective Exhibition and Networking area, thus allowing for special networking opportunities among the Arab diplomatic corps and the international business community, and for establishing personal contact with potential future business partners in the Austro-Arab context.

The focus of the industries for which investment and trading partners were sought was on Water, Infrastructure, Energy and Industrialization.

The Arab countries are witnessing developments and ambitious projects that bring huge economic promise to the region. With its constantly rising population, the trend towards urbanization and growing demands of a young, educated, and technologically connected society, the region offers high potential for projects, innovations and private-public partnerships.

Now more than ever the Arab region is expanding and shifting towards implementing new strategies on water, infrastructure, industrialization and energy, and buzzing with new and ground-breaking projects, such as Egypt’s New Administrative Capital, Saudi Arabia’s “Vision 2030”, reconstruction plans for Iraq and other Arab states.

As urbanization heightens worldwide, particularly in the Arab region, where the urban population grew by more than four times between 1970-2010 and is expected to double by 2050, the need for sustainable cities ensuring access to water, energy, and reliable infrastructure has become inevitable. The impact of global climate change also calls for new technologies and models for green and ecological housing.

With Austria as a pioneer in implementing environment-friendly technologies and sustainable infrastructural planning, new bridges could be extended to expand economic ties and strengthen the cooperation between Austria and the Arab countries, thus creating new investment opportunities in many sectors.

The AACC has also announced that the Austro-Arab Economic Report 2019/2020 is now available as both, print and online publication.

Information and data about trade volume between Austria and the Arab countries for 2018-19, forecast for 2019-20, and also including detailed data about trade volume from the 9 Austrian provinces to/from Arab countries. English & Arabic language.