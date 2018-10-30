Sponsored
Tunisian-Austrian Business Relations about to be Expanded
Published: October 30, 2018; 11:02 · (Vindobona)
The Austro-Arab Chamber of Commerce (AACC) and the Embassy of the Republic of Tunisia in Austria are organizing a networking event under the general theme "Economic Forum on Tunisia". Representatives of companies and institutions from Tunisia, Austria and other Arab countries are expected on 20 November at the SO/Vienna (former "Sofitel Vienna Stephansdom").
The exhibition area introduces Tunisian companies and products, while the B2B meetings provide opportunities to establish personal contact with potential local business partners.
The forum aims to introduce the Tunisian economy, different industrial sectors and the new investment law to shed a light on the possibilities and opportunities for partnerships and cooperation with Austrian businesses.
At the "Economic Forum on Tunisia", which will be opened by Senator Dr. Richard Schenz, President of the Austro-Arab Chamber of Commerce and H.E.
