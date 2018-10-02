Article Tools

Austro-Arab Energy Community Meets in Vienna to Discuss International Cooperation

Published: October 2, 2018; 15:24 · (Vindobona)

The 10th Arab-Austrian Economic Forum & Exhibition took place in Vienna yesterday, organized by the AACC Austro-Arab Chamber of Commerce in cooperation with the City of Vienna and the Regional Center for Renewable Energy and Energy Efficiency (RECREEE). Under the general theme "Energy Transition - Urban Technology and Sustainable Cities", New Opportunities for International Cooperation and Partnerships, representatives from EU institutions, international organizations, funds, European and international financial institutions as well as ministers and high-ranking personalities from the Arab economy met representatives of the local economy, politics and business community. Participants included Nabil R. Kuzbari, Richard Schenz, Michael Ludwig, Omar Al-Rawi, Mahdi Allak, Johannes Peterlik, Samir Koubaa, Michael Esterl and Li Yong.

