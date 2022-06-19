Weekly Briefing: Diplomacy and Newest Developments in Vienna and Austria

Read about the newest developments in Diplomacy in Vienna and Austria. Further, Austria is strengthening its efforts to fight global and local grievances. Austrian Foreign Minister Schallenberg visited Serbia and Kosovo. The Find out more about this week's developments.

Diplomacy in Vienna and Austria

At the recent OSCE Asia Conference in Vienna, participants discussed synergies and opportunities for cooperation between the European organization and its Asian partners. Members strongly condemned Russia's invasion of Ukraine and called for a return to multilateralism.

Six countries have pledged more than €9 million in support of a new International Atomic Energy Agency initiative for cancer care, called "Rays of Hope". The initiative wants to establish and expand radiotherapy services, with a particular focus on countries, that completely lack facilities for radiation treatment.

The President of the Ukrainian Verkhovna Rada, Ruslan Stefanchuk, emphasized during a speech in the Austrian Parliament that Ukraine defends civilized Europe from Russia's imperialist aspirations and used the visit to promote Ukraine's accession to the EU.

Governor Hans Peter Doskozil received ambassadors of foreign representative authorities at the Martinsschlössel in Donnerskirchen in the Austrian province of Burgenland.

Vice-President of the European Commission and Commissioner for Climate Action Frans Timmermans met Vienna's Mayor Michael Ludwig at a working meeting in Vienna.

On the occasion of the 30th anniversary of the Dispute Settlement Declaration on South Tyrol between Austria and Italy, Austria's Foreign Minister visited Bolzano.

Austrian Efforts against Grievances

The first Austrian national forum marks another milestone in the Austrian national strategy against Anti-Semitism. Anti-Semitism is still a problem in many places. Austrian complicity in the Holocaust and recurring attacks against Jews explain the importance of this forum.

In Vienna, the top climate change leaders from Europe and the USA will meet to discuss the consequences of climate change and to find solutions for this global crisis.

Within the framework of the Temporary Protection Platform, the Austrian Parliament's Interior Committee today created the legal framework for EU-wide data exchanges on persons displaced from Ukraine.

The climate crisis affects the entire world and environmental protection is an important component of future-oriented development policy. In the course of Austrian development policy, Austria's President Alexander Van der Bellen met with the delegation of the Sauti-Kuu Foundation from Kenya.

Relations with Western Balkans

Austrian foreign policy is always eager in the Balkans, especially in times of the Ukraine war. Austria's Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg traveled again to the Western Balkans region, more precisely to Serbia and Kosovo.

What Else Happened This Week?

A project realised in the course of an international cooperation programme between Indonesia and Austria recently received the coveted Constantinus Award 2022 in the category "International Projects".

United Nations Industrial Development Organization Chief Gerd Müller traveled to Italy. The aim of the trip was to intensify the cooperation with Italy.

The famous Austrian billionaire Heidi Goëss-Horten died unexpectedly at her home on Lake Wörthersee. Horten was best known for her great passion for art and her large collection of artworks. She passed away at the age of 81.

Vienna Airport can be pleased with a significant increase in visitor numbers in May. Despite continuing lower passenger numbers than in the same month before the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic, five times more people flew through Vienna Airport than in May 2019.

This year, for the first time, the Vienna Stock Exchange Award went to the Styrian printed circuit board manufacturer AT&S. Second and third place went to the oil and gas group OMV and the building materials manufacturer Wienerberger.

