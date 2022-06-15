Vienna Airport Pleased with Rising Passenger Numbers
Vienna Airport can be pleased with a significant increase in visitor numbers in May. Despite continuing lower passenger numbers than in the same month before the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic, five times more people flew through Vienna Airport than in May 2019. Read on if you want to learn more about Vienna Schwechat Airport!
Vienna Airport has had to deal with many problems in recent years due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The period was characterized by constant ups and downs in passenger numbers and the uncertainty about the future was enormous, as in so many industries.
Now, however, the Airport Vienna Group can come up with some pleasing news. With a total of 2,706,920 passengers in May 2022, a significant increase in passengers has been recorded since May 2021. Passenger numbers in Vienna are still more than a quarter below pre-crisis levels in May 2019, but the figures are still cause for celebration.
The figures are particularly impressive when compared with those of the previous year. With 2,113,282 travelers at Vienna International Airport Schwechat alone, the May 2021 result was exceeded by a factor of five.
At Vienna, the number of local passengers increased to 1,605,261 passengers (+>500%) and transfer passengers to 501,480 passengers (+248.9%). Aircraft movements increased to 17,374 takeoffs and landings (+199.2%). Cargo volume decreased by 3.9% to 20,956 tons compared to May 2021.
Aufgrund der verbesserten Passagierentwicklung passt der Flughafen Wien die Prognose für das laufende Geschäftsjahr an. Für 2022 rechnet der Airport mit rund 22 Millionen Reisenden am Standort Wien und 28 Millionen Reisenden in der Flughafen Wien-Gruppe (1/2) pic.twitter.com/XfJQFflGA5— Vienna Airport (@flughafen_wien) June 14, 2022
Passenger volume details
Passenger traffic at Vienna Airport in May 2022 to Western Europe increased to 757,760 passengers (+478.8%) compared to the same period in 2021. To Eastern Europe, a total of 187,294 passengers traveled in May 2022 (+271.9%). To North America, the airport recorded 28,438 passengers (+>500.0%) and to Africa, 16,598 (+350.9%). To the Middle East, Vienna Airport recorded a total of 55,565 passengers in May 2022 (+>500.0%) and to the Far East 8,297 passengers (+>500%).
Airport also as a business location
Another reason for the management of Vienna Airport to be pleased was also the recent "Vienna Airport Business Night", which offered visitors a comprehensive performance show of the entire range of services offered by the airport.
The event was attended by over 300 guests from the worlds of business, politics, culture and society. The background to the event is the effort to focus attention on the airport with its approximately 20,000 employees in 230 companies and to promote the "small city" with its shopping, gastronomy and accommodation facilities, transport infrastructure, health and fitness offers and perfect conditions as a business and event location for companies.
Guests experienced AirportCity's wide range of services as part of a showcase of services: the airport visitor world's "Birdly" enabled participants to experience virtual sightseeing flights from a bird's eye view for themselves, the Health Center Vienna Airport and Fitfabrik presented their health and fitness offerings, and Vienna Airport Services and the airport lounges and VIP terminal teams presented their services for passengers.