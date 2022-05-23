Congresses in Vienna - What You Should Not Miss
After a long dry spell, Vienna's tourism industry is looking forward with hope to the large number of congresses planned for this summer. Vienna, which is internationally known to be an optimal place for congresses, is the venue for more than 40 major events with over 1,000 guests this year and hopes to be able to attract as many events in the future. Here you will find a brief overview of the most important events in the city!
After a severe slump caused by the Covid-19 virus, congress tourism is finally returning to Vienna. After congresses almost completely collapsed in 2020 and the year 2021, with over 10,400 congresses, was particularly promising for a turnaround, one looks with positive feelings towards the summer of 2022.
Christian Woronka, head of the Vienna Convention Bureau, recently spoke at the Austrian Tourism Days about the future of congress tourism in Vienna and drew a positive balance: "In Vienna alone, 40 major events with over 1,000 guests are planned this year. In addition, there are numerous trade fairs, exhibitions and festivals. Event highlights such as the AirMed Congress in Salzburg or the Dornbirn Global Fiber Congress are also on the programme in the provinces."
Many see the decisive factor for the positive development in the abolition of the Covid measures. These make it possible to meet again without restrictions such as masks or negative Covid tests and are enormously important in order to remain competitive in international business. . There are still challenges to overcome, but we are looking positively to the future and are happy that we can finally get going again," says Christian Woronka confidently.
New opportunities through digitalisation and innovation
Today, digitalisation and the flexibility that goes with it offer the congress business unimagined opportunities. Digital tools make it possible to blur the boundaries between the analogue and digital worlds and thus to be able to react appropriately to the challenges of the current time. The organisers will have their work cut out for them, especially with regard to the short notice and the ability to plan individual events.
Despite all the challenges and risks, Vienna is looking forward to a lot of exciting congresses that will bring thousands of people together and spread knowledge internationally. Here is a short list of interesting events that you should not miss this summer.
ECR European Congress of Radiology 2022
The ECR European Congress of Radiology Vienna is a European Congress of Radiology with an accompanying exhibition. It is a forward-looking, dynamic and service-oriented congress, known as one of the most innovative meetings of the scientific community and embedded in a unique and inspiring ambience. In addition, around 300 exhibitors will present their latest products and services at the trade fair.
ViennaUP'22 Business Festival
The international start-up festival ViennaUP'22 puts Vienna at the centre of networking and business cooperation from 27 May to 3 June. The eight-day programme addresses a primarily global but also Austrian audience of startups, organisations, tech enthusiasts, investors and visionaries. People can participate in the individual events on site in Vienna or digitally. If you want to learn more about ViennaUP'22, read here on Vindobona.
Critical Communications World
Technology developments and user requirements are driving change in mission critical communications around the world. The programme for 2022 will focus on how the ecosystem needs to evolve to keep up with the changing requirements of mission critical operations including standardisation, infrastructure, security, network developments and investment needs and opportunities.
IJCAI-ECAI 2022 - International Joint Conference on Artificial Intelligence
IJCAI-ECAI 2022, the 31st International Joint Conference on Artificial Intelligence and the 25th European Conference on Artificial Intelligence, is the most important international meeting of AI researchers!
World Conference on Lung Cancer - WCLC
The IASLC is a global multidisciplinary organisation dedicated to eradication of all forms of lung cancer. From provision of educational events around the world and virtually to research projects and publications that advance the science of lung cancer, the IASLC's members-consisting of medical, surgical, and radiation oncologists, as well as other thoracic oncology specialists such as nurses, basic scientists, pathologists, radiologists, pulmonologists, statisticians, patient research advocates, patients, and their caregivers-are raising the bar for care of patients with lung cancer.