Conference On The Future of the EU and Eastern Europe By ERSTE Foundation and IWM
In cooperation with the Institute for Human Sciences (IWM), ERSTE Foundation is organizing the Time To Decide Europe Summit 2022 on the future of the EU, Ukraine, Russia and the Western Balkans. More than 20 leading European intellectuals will develop theses and solutions for Europe, the Western Balkans, Ukraine and Russia.
The ERSTE Foundation in cooperation with the Institute for Human Sciences (IWM) hosted the Time To Decide Europe Summit 2022.
Around 300 guests will experience an innovative debate format on-site in Vienna. More than 20 leading European intellectuals develop theses and solutions for Europe, the Western Balkans, Ukraine and Russia.
Austria's Federal President Alexander Van der Bellen, Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba, and Estonia's Prime Minister Kaja Kallas were present at the opening with video messages.
"Since the invasion of Russia, Europe's societies have been confronted with numerous challenges. Dealing with them requires in-depth discussions and decisions that demonstrate political maturity," said Misha Glenny, rector of the IWM.
Boris Marte, CEO of ERSTE Foundation, explains: "The exchange involves experts from academia, politics, journalists, artists and activists. These dialogues should result in a future-oriented and value-based contribution to peace solutions, with Europe as a whole in mind."
As the main shareholder of Erste Group, ERSTE Foundation secures the independent future of one of the largest financial service providers in Central, Eastern and Southeastern Europe. As an Austrian private savings bank foundation, the foundation is committed to the common good in the region in which the bank also operates.
The Institute for Human Sciences (IWM) is an independent Institute for Advanced Study in the humanities and social sciences. Since 1982, it has promoted intellectual exchange between East and West, between science and society, and between a variety of disciplines and schools of thought.
