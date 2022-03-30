Vienna International Airport Hub With Newly Designed Terminal 2

The long-awaited Terminal 2 has finally reopened. After 2 years of renovation, it is finally available for passengers again. This is urgently necessary, because after the many years of the Corona pandemic, the airport management expects a significant increase in tourist numbers and accordingly more traffic at the airport Vienna-Schwechat.

Now the newly renovated Terminal 2 has reopened and expects an increasing number of passengers in the coming. / Picture: © Vienna Airport / Flughafen Wien AG / Roman Boensch

In the past 2 years, the terminal 2 of the airport Vienna Schwechat was renewed. This was the oldest terminal of the most important airport in Austria and has now been renovated with an investment of around 62 million euros. Now it is now open to passengers and offers some special highlights.

At the official opening and presentation, Vienna's Mayor Michael Ludwig, Lower Austria's Governor Johanna Mikl-Leitner and the airport's CEOs Julian Jäger and Günther Ofner were delighted with the modernized facility. …

