Congress Tourism Vienna on the Verge of a Comeback
The seemingly endless procrastination has come to an end - after an absence of two years, the congresses and events are returning to Vienna. This calls for flexibility and time management above all, because the schedule is tight. Here you can read about the events that await you in Vienna this year.
The city of Vienna expects thousands of congress visitors from all over the world this year. / Picture: © IAKW - Internationales Amtssitz- und Konferenzzentrum Wien AG (ACV - Austria Center Vienna) / www.pov.at
The Austria Center Vienna and the Vienna Hofburg are preparing at full speed for the current congress year.
After two years of numerous postponements and a focus on new virtual formats, this year for the first time numerous congresses with several thousand participants are expected again. Many of these events have been moved to the summer this year in order to be able to hold them as safely as possible. …
