Vienna - Perhaps the Best Place to Go in 2022
Vienna was ranked one of the top travel destinations for 2022 by multiple international media outlets. Read more about this positive development for Vienna's tourism industry.
With the start of a new year, many in the public are eager to start traveling internationally again.
In what can be seen as a positive sign for Vienna’s tourism industry, the Austrian capital has been ranked as one of the top travel destinations by multiple leading international media outlets.
The US news portal “Bloomberg” and the British daily newspaper “The Independent” both included Vienna in their list of top travel destinations for 2022.
In the previous year, the Vienna Tourist Board generated more than 3,000 editorial Vienna contributions worldwide–on average, there were eight stories about Vienna to read every day.
At the beginning of January, Bloomberg listed Vienna as the only European capital among the 25 most exciting travel destinations in the world for 2022. The annual Bloomberg travel tips are among the most influential and wide-ranging listings in the high-value-added US market.
Shortly before, the British online newspaper “The Independent” also ranked Vienna among the top global city travel destinations for 2022 and as Europe’s cultural hotspot.
Culture and infrastructure as top assets
Vienna impressed Bloomberg's editors as a year-round destination with innovative hotel projects that complement the city's imperial charm with contemporary touches, and a diverse cultural offering.
Vienna's culinary wealth–from pastry courses to classic coffee house culture–also helped to position the city among the top 25 travel destinations of the year.
The Independent’s verdict was similar: in addition to the obvious attributes of the city–its culinary, cultural and imperial heritage–the newspaper particularly emphasized the new environmentally friendly night train connection Vienna-Paris.
The British “Financial Times” also praised Vienna’s rail connections in an article on current travel trends.
City officials optimistic for 2022
Executive City Councilor and President of the Vienna Tourist Board, Peter Hanke, and Tourism Director Norbert Kettner, welcomed the rankings and cited them as proof that Vienna remains one of the top tourist destinations in the world.
“Awards with a wide reach like these show that Vienna is still considered a top destination internationally and has lost none of its appeal despite the pandemic,” said Hanke.
Kettner and Hanke both expressed optimism about 2022 for Vienna’s tourism industry.