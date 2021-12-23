Vienna Tourism: November Overnight Stays Plus 494% - "Only Arithmetically"
Despite a lockdown for part of the month, Vienna saw a stark increase in the number of overnight stays in November 2021 compared to November 2020. Read how this compares to the pre-pandemic levels of 2019 and how accommodation providers in Vienna have fared so far this year.
November 2021 brought 574,000 overnight stays to Vienna, an arithmetical increase of 494% compared to the same month of 2020.
This means that, despite the general lockdown from November 22 to December 12, around 40% of the overnight stays from November 2019 could be achieved.
From January to November 2021, 4.7 million overnight stays were counted, which means that the comparison period in 2020 was exceeded by 4%.
Further, the net sales of the Viennese accommodation providers are evaluated from January to October, and they amounted to around 241.3 million euros (+8%), with October contributing around 58.7 million euros (+299%).
While the roughly 547,000 overnight stays in November was a significant increase compared to the same month of 2020, this is only 39.9% of the overnight stays from November 2019.
On November 22, Austria imposed another nationwide lockdown, which meant that accommodation providers were no longer allowed to take in leisure guests.
When looking at the following key figures, it is important to note that November 2020 was almost completely subject to a lockdown.
Austria topped the list of the ten highest-volume markets for overnight stays in Vienna in November 2021, with 132,000 overnight stays (+182% compared to November 2020).
This was followed by Germany (112,000, +849%), Italy (26,000, +1089%), Israel (19,000, +5659%), USA (19,000, +1059%), Poland (12,000, +350%), Romania (12,000 , +496%), Spain (20,000, +2754%), Switzerland (13,000, +677%) and France (20,000, +1483%).
In the course of the year so far (January to November), Vienna has recorded 4,696,000 overnight stays, which exceeded the comparable period of 2020 by 4%.
The net overnight turnover of the Viennese accommodation providers was 58,696,000 euros in October, an increase of 299% over the previous year (data for November are not yet available).
In the period from January to October, the companies were able to generate 241,330,000 euros, 8% more than in the same period of 2020.
The average occupancy of the hotel beds was 26.3% in November 2021 (11/2020: 5.1%), and the occupancy of the rooms was around 34% (11/2020: roughly 7%).
In the period from January to November, the bed occupancy was 25.1% (1-11/2020: 23.3%), and the room occupancy was about 32% (1-11/2020: around 30%).
In total, around 59,500 hotel beds were offered in Vienna in November 2021, which is about 10,000 more than in November 2020.
The detailed key tourism figures for Vienna can be found here.