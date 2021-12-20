OECD: "Austria Is Set to Overcome the COVID-19 Shock and Its Economic Scars"

The Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) has released its latest Economic Survey of Austria. Read what the Survey says about the Austrian economy coming out of the latest wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.

OECD Secretary-General Mathias Cormann: "Once through the latest wave of the pandemic, Austria will be back on the path of a sustained recovery." / Picture: © Wikimedia Commons / Nick-D [CC BY 3.0 (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/3.0)]

According to the latest Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) Economic Survey of Austria, “Austria is set to overcome the COVID-19 shock and its economic scars with the help of genuine sanitary, health, and economic support policies.”

The Survey was presented by OECD Secretary-General Mathias Cormann, alongside Austrian Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg, Finance Minister Magnus Brunner, and Economic Minister Margarete Schramböck. …

