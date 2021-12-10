Advertise with Vindobona.org

After Pandemic Shock, Strong Upturn in Foreign Trade: China +26.4 %, USA +18 %

New data for January to September 2021 shows that Austria's foreign trade is returning to pre-pandemic levels. Read about Austria's improving trade figures.

Austrian Economics Minister Margarete Schramböck: "Austrian foreign trade is again well above the pre-crisis level. Our exporters and their products are in international demand." / Picture: © Wikimedia Commons [CC0 1.0] / Pixabay [CC0 Creative Commons]

Data on foreign trade for Austria from January to September shows that the Austrian economy is rebounding from the COVID-19 shock.

“Austrian foreign trade is again well above the pre-crisis level. Our exporters and their products are in international demand. The export economy in Austria secures every second job and ensures prosperity. An active trade policy is a decisive motor for the development of an international business location like Austria,” said Austrian Economics Minister Margarete Schramböck about the latest figures. …

