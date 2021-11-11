Austrian Foreign Trade Picks Up Again

More+Work & Careers ♦ Published: 3 hours ago; 14:19 ♦ (Vindobona)

Austria's foreign trade in 2021 has improved significantly compared to 2020, and in some months, it is even approaching the pre-pandemic levels of 2019. Read the detailed numbers showing that Austrian trade is picking up again.

Statistics Austria Director-General Tobias Thomas: "Austria's foreign trade is flourishing." / Picture: © Wikimedia Commons / Captain Albert E. Theberge, NOAA Corps (ret.), Public domain

Austria’s foreign trade numbers for 2021 are showing a significant improvement over the numbers from the previous year.

August year-over-year

Austrian foreign trade in August 2021 showed strong growth when compared to August 2020–a good sign that trade is picking up again. …

or Log In

Fast News Search
Related News
Linhart's Round of Visits to Central Asian Autocrats Was All about Deepening Economic Relations (November 9)
Economic Diplomacy a la "ReFocus": Connecting Diplomatic Representatives with Austria's Business Community (October 27)
Austrian Foreign Trade: Imports and Exports Above Pre-Crisis Levels (October 11)
Read More
Tobias Thomas, Statistics Austria, Statistics, Imports, Foreign Trade, Exports, EU European Union, Economy, Economic Growth, COVID-19
Featured
List of National Days of the Home Countries of All Foreign Missions and Delegations in Vienna, Austria
See latest Vindobona Newsletter