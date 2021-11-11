Austrian Foreign Trade Picks Up Again
Austria's foreign trade in 2021 has improved significantly compared to 2020, and in some months, it is even approaching the pre-pandemic levels of 2019. Read the detailed numbers showing that Austrian trade is picking up again.
Statistics Austria Director-General Tobias Thomas: "Austria's foreign trade is flourishing." / Picture: © Wikimedia Commons / Captain Albert E. Theberge, NOAA Corps (ret.), Public domain
Austria’s foreign trade numbers for 2021 are showing a significant improvement over the numbers from the previous year.
August year-over-year
Austrian foreign trade in August 2021 showed strong growth when compared to August 2020–a good sign that trade is picking up again. …
