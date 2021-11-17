Emirate of Qatar and Vienna to Cooperate in Cultural and Tourism Sectors

Vienna City Councilor Peter Hanke and Vienna Chamber of Commerce President Walter Ruck met with various government officials in Qatar to discuss further cooperation between Vienna and Qatar in the cultural and tourism sectors. Read about the visit and what, specifically, was discussed.

City Councilor Peter Hanke (mid) & WKW President Walter Ruck (left) in Qatar: "We are currently seeing a very dynamic situation here. This means great opportunities for Vienna. We want to increasingly focus our efforts on this market." / Picture: © WKW Wirtschaftskammer Wien - Vienna Chamber of Commerce / Viktor Vanicek

Vienna’s Finance and Economic City Councillor, Peter Hanke, and the President of the Vienna Chamber of Commerce, Walter Ruck, recently visited the Emirate of Qatar.

The focus of the visit was on talks about further cooperation between Qatar and Vienna with Finance Minister Ali bin Ahmed Al Kuwari and the Secretary-General of the Foreign Ministry, Dr. Ahmed al-Hammadi. …

