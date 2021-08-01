Sponsored Content
Pioneering Hydrogen Alliance between the United Arab Emirates and Austria
On the occasion of the visit of the Ruler and Crown Prince of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan to Austria, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Austria agreed on a strategic partnership. The core of the agreement is closer international cooperation in the fields of hydrogen, renewable energy, youth exchange, green technologies, digital economy and research, according to the UAE Embassy in Vienna and Chancellor Kurz.
Ruler and Crown Prince of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, also known as MBZ, and the Deputy Supreme Commander of the United Arab Emirates Armed Forces, was received by Chancellor Kurz. / Picture: © Bundeskanzleramt (BKA) / Andy Wenzel (cropped)
During the visit of the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, Mohammed bin Zayed al Nahyan, a strategic partnership between the two countries was agreed.
Ibrahim Salem Al-Musharrakh, Ambassador of the United Arab Emirates in Vienna, welcomed the visit of the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi to Austria. He praised the signed agreement, which upgrades the excellent bilateral relations with Austria to a comprehensive strategic partnership. …
