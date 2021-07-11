Arab Ambassadors in Vienna and Economic Relations between their Countries and Austria
The Ambassadors from Egypt, Iraq, Jordan, Morocco, Oman, Palestine, Qatar, Tunisia, and the UAE to Austria provided an economic overview of their countries and their relationship with Austria in an online forum with the Austro-Arab Chamber of Commerce (AACC).
The Austro-Arab Chamber of Commerce (AACC) held an online forum entitled “Meet T.E. the Arab Ambassadors to Austria.” The event was organized by the AACC in cooperation with the Arab Ambassadors Council in Vienna and the League of Arab States, and it was moderated by AACC Secretary-General Mr. Mouddar Khouja. A report released by the AACC detailed the event.
The ambassadors of the Arab Republic of Egypt, the Republic of Iraq, the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, the Kingdom of Morocco, the Sultanate of Oman, the State of Palestine, the State of Qatar, the Republic of Tunisia, and the United Arab Emirates to Austria each presented an economic overview of their countries and identified investment opportunities in their respective countries. …
