Sponsored Content
Activities of Arab Countries in Vienna to Strengthen Mutual Cooperation
Sponsored Content
The Austro-Arab Chamber of Commerce (AACC) under Secretary General Eng. Mouddar Khouja reports on various activities and means to strengthen mutual cooperation between Austria and the Arab countries UAE United Arab Emirates, Egypt and Qatar.
The AACC meets with City Councillor H.E. Peter Hanke (center) and the Ambassador of the UAE in Austria H.E. Ibrahim Almusharrakh (second from left). / Picture: © Austro-Arab Chamber of Commerce (AACC)
Meeting with City Councillor H.E. Peter Hanke and the Ambassador of the UAE in Austria H.E. Ibrahim Almusharrakh
On 20 April 2021, H.E. Peter Hanke, Executive City Councillor of Finance, Business, Labour, International Affairs, and Vienna Public Utilities, received H.E. Ibrahim Almusharrakh, Ambassador of the United Arab Emirates to Austria, …
or Log In
Sponsored Content
Sponsored Content
Sponsored Content
Sponsored Content
Fast News Search
Related News
Austro-Arab Chamber of Commerce Condemns Horrible Terrorist Attack in Vienna (November 3, 2020)
Molecular Immunologist Penninger and AACC Discuss Potential Research Cooperations with Arab Countries (August 19, 2020)
30th Anniversary Celebrations of Austro- Arab Chamber of Commerce (October 25, 2019)
Sponsored Content
Read More
Vienna City Hall - Wiener Rathaus, Vienna City Government - Magistrat der Stadt Wien, Sultan Salmeen Almansouri, UAE United Arab Emirates, Peter Hanke, Research and Development, Saudi-Arabia, Omar Al-Rawi, Mouddar Khouja, Mohamed Hamdy Elmolla, Mohamed Bin Issa Al Jaber, Ibrahim Salim Mohamed Al Musharrakh, Hazem Zaki, Embassy of Qatar, Dubai, Egypt, Ahmad Alshehhi, Ahmad Al-Haj, AACC Austro-Arab Chamber of Commerce, Wien Holding
Featured
Sponsored Content