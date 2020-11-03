Austro-Arab Chamber of Commerce Condemns Horrible Terrorist Attack in Vienna

OrganizationsOther ♦ Published: November 3, 2020; 12:08 ♦ (Vindobona)

The Austro-Arab Chamber of Commerce, the economic representation of the Arab community in Austria, condemns and distances itself from this horrible terrorist attack in downtown Vienna and affirms that no wedge can be driven between our societies and cultures.

AACC (Logo pictured): "We hope that we will emerge from these terrible attacks united and strengthened, and strongly believe .. that there will be no place for terror and hatred." / Picture: © Austro-Arab Chamber of Commerce (AACC)

"The Austro-Arab Chamber of Commerce is deeply shocked and concerned, our thoughts and prayers are with the victims and their families, as well as with the Viennese people and everyone who is living and working peacefully in this country," it says in the statement. …

or Log In

Fast News Search
Related News
Terror Attack in Vienna - Perpetrator Was Sympathizer of the Islamic State (November 3)
Terrorist Attack in Vienna: Several Dead and Injured according to Vienna Rescue Service (November 2)
Vienna Islamist Terror Attack: Live Updates (November 2)
Arab - Austrian Expert Forum on the Economic Challenges in Light of Corona Pandemic (June 22)
Read More
AACC Austro-Arab Chamber of Commerce, Abu Ibrahim al-Hashimi al-Qurashi, IGGOE Islamische Glaubensgemeinschaft in Oesterreich, IKG - Vienna Israelite Community - Israelitische Kultusgemeinde Wien, IS Islamic State, Jewish Community, Terrorism
Featured
Vienna Islamist Terror Attack: Live Updates
List of National Days of the Home Countries of All Foreign Missions and Delegations in Vienna, Austria
See latest Vindobona Newsletter