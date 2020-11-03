Sponsored Content
Austro-Arab Chamber of Commerce Condemns Horrible Terrorist Attack in Vienna
Organizations › Other ♦ Published: November 3, 2020; 12:08 ♦ (Vindobona)
Sponsored Content
The Austro-Arab Chamber of Commerce, the economic representation of the Arab community in Austria, condemns and distances itself from this horrible terrorist attack in downtown Vienna and affirms that no wedge can be driven between our societies and cultures.
AACC (Logo pictured): "We hope that we will emerge from these terrible attacks united and strengthened, and strongly believe .. that there will be no place for terror and hatred." / Picture: © Austro-Arab Chamber of Commerce (AACC)
"The Austro-Arab Chamber of Commerce is deeply shocked and concerned, our thoughts and prayers are with the victims and their families, as well as with the Viennese people and everyone who is living and working peacefully in this country," it says in the statement. …
or Log In
Sponsored Content
Sponsored Content
Sponsored Content
Sponsored Content
Fast News Search
Related News
Terrorist Attack in Vienna: Several Dead and Injured according to Vienna Rescue Service (November 2)
Vienna Islamist Terror Attack: Live Updates (November 2)
Sponsored Content
Read More
Featured
List of National Days of the Home Countries of All Foreign Missions and Delegations in Vienna, Austria
Sponsored Content