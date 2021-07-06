Sponsored Content
Qatar and Vienna Exchange Cooperation Ideas
Ambassador of Qatar to Vienna Salmeen Al-Mansouri and Mayor of Vienna Michael Ludwig express mutual interest in further cooperation between Qatar and Vienna with the full support of the Secretary-General of the AACC Mouddar Khouja.
Ambassador of Qatar to Vienna, Sultan bin Salmeen Al-Mansouri (center), and Secretary-General of the Austro-Arab Chamber of Commerce (AACC), Mouddar Khouja (right), meet with Mayor of Vienna, Michael Ludwig (left). / Picture: © Magistrat der Stadt Wien / C.Jobst/PID
Mayor and Governor of Vienna, Michael Ludwig, hosted the Ambassador of the State of Qatar to Vienna Sultan bin Salmeen Al-Mansouri and the Secretary-General of the Austro-Arab Chamber of Commerce (AACC) Mouddar Khouja for a meeting at the Vienna City Hall. The AACC organized the meeting with the help of AACC Board Member and Member of the Viennese Parliament, Omar Al-Rawi. …
