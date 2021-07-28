Vienna Airport: Resumption of Flights to Toronto, Abu Dhabi, Riyadh and Jeddah
Vienna International Airport announced the resumption of flights to Toronto, Canada; Abu Dhabi, UAE; and Riyadh and Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. The flight resumptions will also provide more connection opportunities to other destinations around the globe.
Vienna International Airport announced that Air Canada, Saudi Arabian Airlines (SAUDIA), and Etihad Airways have resumed flights between Vienna and Toronto, Riyadh, Jeddah, and Abu Dhabi.
Toronto
Air Canada is flying to Vienna Airport again, connecting Vienna with Toronto three times per week. The route is offered by a Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner. From 7 September 2021, Canada will open its borders to fully vaccinated European travelers.
Many other destinations in North America can be reached by connecting flights through Toronto, including San Francisco, Los Angeles, Denver, New York, Vancouver, Calgary, Winnipeg, Montréal, Ottawa, Halifax, and others.
With increasing demand and simplified entry requirements, Air Canada will gradually expand the range of flights within Canada and to the USA in the coming weeks and months. In the future, up to 40 destinations in the USA and around 30 in Canada will be accessible via Toronto.
Both Julian Jäger, a member of the Management Board of Vienna International Airport, and Norbert Kettner, CEO of the Vienna Tourist Board, expressed their enthusiasm for the resumption of flights. They echoed each other in saying that Air Canada resuming flights was an important step in the return of international travel and tourism. They also stressed the continued cooperation of the Vienna Airport and the Vienna Tourist Board in making Vienna an attractive business and tourism destination again.
Frank Hartung, Sales and Marketing Manager for Air Canada in Germany & Austria, stated, “We are very pleased to announce the resumption of regular non-stop flights between Vienna and Toronto starting July 21. This decision, in connection with the planned opening of the Canadian border to Europeans from the beginning of September, underscores the great importance that the VIE hub has been able to gain for Air Canada in a short period of time. The flights between Vienna and Toronto connect two important Air Canada hubs with a large number of connecting flights on both sides of the Atlantic as part of the close cooperation with Austrian Airlines in the Atlantic Joint Venture. Furthermore, we are firmly convinced that the Austrian market will continue to develop very positively for Air Canada in the future, both in terms of incoming flights from Canada and the USA, as well as outgoing flights from Austria to North America.”
Riyadh and Jeddah
SAUDIA, the largest Saudi airline, is also resuming flights between Vienna and Riyadh and Jeddah. The airline will offer flights twice per week to each city with an Airbus A320. Flights to Riyadh are available every Thursday and Sunday at 16:00, and flights to Jeddah are available every Tuesday and Saturday at 16:00.
Abu Dhabi
Etihad Airways, the national airline of the United Arab Emirates, has landed in Vienna for the first time as part of a new flight connection. With Etihad Airways, a new airline has been added in Vienna, and Abu Dhabi is now accessible from Vienna. The airline now serves the route twice a week with a Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner. From Abu Dhabi, the capital of the United Arab Emirates, Etihad Airways flies to numerous destinations around the globe.
Regarding the resumption, Julian Jäger said, “With Etihad, we welcome a new airline with a new destination at Vienna Airport: Etihad is a strong carrier with an extensive route network, and we are pleased with the decision to come to Vienna with a scheduled connection. The United Arab Emirates, in particular, is an important market for Austrian tourism, and the new flight connection is a good sign that things are slowly picking up again.”
Tony Douglas, Chief Executive Officer of Etihad Aviation Group, announced, “More and more travelers are returning to the skies and we are very pleased to be able to offer two weekly flights to Vienna. It is the 65th passenger destination to join our growing network and we are confident that Vienna's timeless imperial splendor and vibrant cultural scene will appeal to many travelers.”
Though flights are now available between these locations, it is still important to check all travel and entry requirements in one’s planned countries of departure and arrival.