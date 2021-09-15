Sponsored Content
Security and Stability: Austria Deepens Cooperation with UAE, Saudi Arabia and Oman
Sponsored Content
Foreign Minister Schallenberg visited the UAE, Saudi Arabia, and Oman on a four-day trip to the Gulf region. While there, he spoke with various officials, including his counterparts: UAE Foreign Minister Abdullah bin Zayed bin Sultan Al-Nahyan, Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al-Saud, and Omani Foreign Minister Sayyid Badr Albusaidi. The main topics of discussion were security, especially regarding extremism, and economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic.
Austrian Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg (left) meeting in Riyadh with Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al-Saud (right). / Picture: © BMEIA Bundesministerium für Europa, Integration und Äußeres / Gruber / Flickr Attribution 2.0 Generic (CC BY 2.0)
Austrian Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg made a four-day trip to the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, and Oman. Central issues discussed on the trip were the fight against extremism and the economic recovery after the pandemic. During the trip, Schallenberg met with his counterparts, UAE Foreign Minister Abdullah bin Zayed bin Sultan Al-Nahyan, Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al-Saud, and Oman Foreign Minister Sayyid Badr Albusaidi. …
or Log In
Sponsored Content
Sponsored Content
Sponsored Content
Sponsored Content
Fast News Search
Related News
Austrian University Spin-offs at the World Expo in Dubai (September 8)
Sponsored Content
Read More
Featured
Sponsored Content