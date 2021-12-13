Australia and Austria for Strong Multilateralism and Foreign Trade

PeopleDiplomats ♦ Published: Yesterday; 23:52 ♦ (Vindobona)

Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg reaffirmed the good relations with Australia in a personal meeting with Australia's Foreign Minister Marise Payne. Mrs. Payne also paid a visit to Chancellor Nehammer.

Australian politicians reaffirmed the strategic partnership between Austria and Australia. / Picture: © Australian and Austrian crossed flags by Vindobona

This applies both to the joint fight against the Covid-19 pandemic and to Austria's and Australia's commitment to strong multilateralism. …

or Log In

Fast News Search
Related News
Strengthening Economic and Political Relations between Australia and Austria (October 15)
CTBTO Has a New Executive Secretary (August 5)
Down Under Hotel Flair for Vienna (February 15)
Read More
WKO Austrian Federal Chamber of Commerce, Scott Morrison, Multilateralism, Karl Nehammer, Marise Payne, Foreign Trade, BMEIA Federal Ministry for Europe Integration and Foreign Affairs, Federal Chancellery of Austria, Austrian Foreign Trade Strategy - Aussenwirtschaftsstrategie, Australia, Alexander Schallenberg
Featured
U.S. Senate Confirmed Victoria Kennedy to Be Ambassador to Austria
List of National Days of the Home Countries of All Foreign Missions and Delegations in Vienna, Austria
See latest Vindobona Newsletter