Down Under Hotel Flair for Vienna
Adina Apartment Hotels, a hospitality brand and a market leader in high-quality apartment-style hotels originating from Australia, has announced its flagship Adina brand will debut in Vienna. One of only seven hotels to offer a swimming pool in Vienna, the "Adina Apartment Hotel Vienna Belvedere", developed by Signa Real Estate Management GmbH, will literally make a splash in Vienna’s ultra-modern Quartier Belvedere when it opens in April of 2021, completed with a heated indoor pool and sauna.
Adina Hotels are currently represented in 21 locations in Australia and with 11 properties in Europe (Berlin x3, Frankfurt x2, Hamburg x2, Leipzig, Nuremberg, Copenhagen and Budapest).
Adina Apartment Hotels is a subsidiary of TFE Hotels.
Actually the first Adina Apartment Hotel was opened in Budapest in 1998 as part of the Toga Group's (now TFE Hotels) expansion into Europe.
In addition to new locations in Vienna and Geneva, the Australian hotel brand will open hotels Cologne, Düsseldorf, Munich, Stuttgart, Wiesbaden and Freiburg.
By 2025, Adina Hotels plans to expand to as many as 50 hotels in Europe.
Adina Hotels offer accommodation according to individual needs - whether for a night, a week or longer.
The Australian flair of the hotel brand from Down Under is not only reflected in the modern, fully equipped studios and apartments with kitchen and living / working area.
4-star comfort and hotel services also give business travellers, holidaymakers and families the freedom and serenity to design every day according to their own needs and to combine independence with hotel services.
Adina Hotels also offer all essential hotel facilities, such as a 24-hour reception, bar and restaurant, room service, conference rooms plus a wellness area with pool, fitness room and sauna.
Adina Apartment Hotel Vienna Belvedere
The Adina Vienna Belvedere will be located in the close surroundings of Belvedere castle and the new main station, which makes it the perfect accommodation for city explorers as well as for business travellers.
Through the park Schweizergarten, which is next to the area, the Belvedere Palace, after Schönbrunn the second most visited attraction of Vienna, and the museum of military history can be reached easily within a short walk.
The new Adina Hotel will offer 116 studios with about 30 sqm, 16 One-Bedroom-Apartments with about 35 sqm and 2 Two-Bedroom-Apartment (58 sqm) with terrace on the 7th floor.
A lounge connected with the terrace can be hired for small meetings and events.
The ground floor of the hotel will feature public areas with ample natural light, including a lobby, bar, small shop and wellness area with a fitness room, sauna and swimming pool.
Thereby the Adina is one of only seven hotels in Vienna that can offer a pool.
Business travellers will also have the option to access a lounge connected to a terrace for intimate meetings and events.
The 134-key apartment and studio-style hotel is perfectly positioned to offer both business and leisure travellers an easy entrée into the historic city centre and the cultural monuments of the Habsburg Dynasty, including the nearby Belvedere Palace and Park, 21Haus art museum and the Austrian Military Museum.
Vienna’s main train station close by, offering direction connections to the international airport, and a tram stop directly in front of the hotel connects the hotel directly with the historic city centre.
More information at www.adinahotels.com.
Address
Adina Apartment Hotel Vienna Belvedere
Canettistraße 3
1100 Vienna
Austria
E-Mail: vienna.belvedere@adina.eu
Phone: +49 30 8632980