New Luxury Hotel To Come To Vienna: The Mandarin Oriental Vienna

The Mandarin Oriental Hotel Group, a Southeast Asian hotel chain that operates luxury 5-star hotels, is establishing a hotel in Vienna and invests 100 million euros.

The former Riemergasse district court in Vienna's first district will be the future luxury hotel Mandarin Oriental Vienna. / Picture: © Wikimedia Commons / Thomas Ledl / CC BY-SA 3.0 AT (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/3.0/at/deed.en)

The Mandarin Oriental Hotel Group has just announced that it will open a luxury hotel at Riemergasse 7 in Vienna's first district in 2023.

The Mandarin Oriental Hotel Group, or Mandarin Oriental for short, is a hotel chain with headquarters in Hong Kong that operates luxury 5-star hotels. …

