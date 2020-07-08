Sponsored Content
New Luxury Hotel To Come To Vienna: The Mandarin Oriental Vienna
Lifestyle & Travel › Food & Drink ♦ Published: July 8, 2020; 17:18 ♦ (Vindobona)
The Mandarin Oriental Hotel Group, a Southeast Asian hotel chain that operates luxury 5-star hotels, is establishing a hotel in Vienna and invests 100 million euros.
The former Riemergasse district court in Vienna's first district will be the future luxury hotel Mandarin Oriental Vienna. / Picture: © Wikimedia Commons / Thomas Ledl / CC BY-SA 3.0 AT (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/3.0/at/deed.en)
The Mandarin Oriental Hotel Group has just announced that it will open a luxury hotel at Riemergasse 7 in Vienna's first district in 2023.
The Mandarin Oriental Hotel Group, or Mandarin Oriental for short, is a hotel chain with headquarters in Hong Kong that operates luxury 5-star hotels. …
