Stricter Border Controls and Travel Warning for Western Balkans, Romania, Bulgaria and Moldova
Due to the high infection rates in these countries, Austria declares the highest security level. Anyone who travels to Romania, Bulgaria, the Republic of Moldova or, for example, to the countries of the Western Balkans, despite an upright travel warning, must undergo a 14-day home quarantine or a negative covid test upon returning to Austria. This is not a recommendation, but a legal regulation. Fines of up to 1,450 euros will be imposed.
1,800 police officers will be on duty. / Picture: © BMI Bundesministerium für Inneres / Karl Schober
In addition to the Covid19-related travel warnings already issued, among others for the states of the Western Balkans, travel warnings for Bulgaria, Romania and the Republic of Moldova now also apply. …
