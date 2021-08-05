Sponsored Content
CTBTO Has a New Executive Secretary
Sponsored Content
Australian scientist Dr. Robert Floyd became the new Executive Secretary of the Preparatory Commission for the Comprehensive Nuclear-Test-Ban Treaty Organization (CTBTO) after signing an appointment letter at the CTBTO headquarters in Vienna. Learn more about him.
The new Executive Secretary of the CTBTO, Australian Scientist Dr. Robert Floyd. / Picture: © CTBTO / Flickr [CC BY 2.0 (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2.0/)]
Dr. Robert Floyd, an Australian scientist, recently began his tenure as the Executive Secretary of the Preparatory Commission for the Comprehensive Nuclear-Test-Ban Treaty Organization (CTBTO).
The CTBTO has a goal of eliminating all nuclear explosions. As the treaty has not yet been signed and ratified by a sufficient number of nuclear technology holders, it is still a preparatory commission for when the treaty comes into force. …
or Log In
Sponsored Content
Sponsored Content
Sponsored Content
Sponsored Content
Fast News Search
Related News
Meet the New Ambassador of the Dominican Republic to Austria: H.E. Ms. Laura Virginia Faxas de Jorgensen (July 21)
Sponsored Content
Read More
Featured
Sponsored Content