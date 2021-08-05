CTBTO Has a New Executive Secretary

PeopleOther ♦ Published: 1 hour ago; 12:33 ♦ (Vindobona)

Australian scientist Dr. Robert Floyd became the new Executive Secretary of the Preparatory Commission for the Comprehensive Nuclear-Test-Ban Treaty Organization (CTBTO) after signing an appointment letter at the CTBTO headquarters in Vienna. Learn more about him.

The new Executive Secretary of the CTBTO, Australian Scientist Dr. Robert Floyd. / Picture: © CTBTO / Flickr [CC BY 2.0 (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2.0/)]

Dr. Robert Floyd, an Australian scientist, recently began his tenure as the Executive Secretary of the Preparatory Commission for the Comprehensive Nuclear-Test-Ban Treaty Organization (CTBTO).

The CTBTO has a goal of eliminating all nuclear explosions. As the treaty has not yet been signed and ratified by a sufficient number of nuclear technology holders, it is still a preparatory commission for when the treaty comes into force. …

or Log In

Fast News Search
Related News
Meet the New Ambassador of the Dominican Republic to Austria: H.E. Ms. Laura Virginia Faxas de Jorgensen (July 21)
New Ambassador of Niger to Austria Presents Credentials (July 21)
Vietnamese Ambassador Presents Credentials to International Organizations in Vienna (July 13)
Read More
UNOV United Nations Office at Vienna, Robert Floyd, Nuclear Proliferation, Lassina Zerbo, Ivo Sramek, CTBTO PrepCom - Preparatory Commission for the Comprehensive Nuclear-Test-Ban Treaty Organization, IAEA International Atomic Energy Agency, Australia
Featured
See latest Vindobona Newsletter