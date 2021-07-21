Meet the New Ambassador of the Dominican Republic to Austria: H.E. Ms. Laura Virginia Faxas de Jorgensen

PeopleDiplomats ♦ Published: 10 hours ago; 13:00 ♦ (Vindobona)

The new Ambassador of the Dominican Republic to Austria H.E. Ms. Laura Virginia Faxas de Jorgensen presented Austrian Federal President Alexander Van der Bellen with her letter of accreditation at the Vienna Hofburg. He is also the new Permanent Representative to the international organizations in Vienna.

New Ambassador to Austria and Permanent Representative of the Dominican Republic to the UNOV, HE Ms. Laura Virginia Faxas de Jorgensen. / Picture: © www.bundespraesident.at / Peter Lechner / HBF and Lukas Hardt-Stremayr

On July 5, 2021, Austrian Federal President Alexander Van der Bellen welcomed the newly accredited Ambassador of the Dominican Republic, H.E. Ms. Laura Virginia Faxas de Jorgensen …

