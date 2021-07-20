Meet the New Ambassador of Romania to Austria

PeopleDiplomats ♦ Published: 7 hours ago; 12:30 ♦ (Vindobona)

The new Ambassador of Romania to Austria, Mr. Emilian Horațiu Hurezeanu, presented his credentials to the President of Austria, Alexander Van der Bellen. Learn more about his background.

Ambassador of Romania to Austria, Mr. Emilian Horațiu Hurezeanu (right), presents his credentials to President of Austria, Alexander Van der Bellen (left). / Picture: © www.bundespraesident.at / Peter Lechner / HBF and Lukas Hardt-Stremayr

The new Ambassador of Romania to Austria, Mr. Emilian Horațiu Hurezeanu, presented his credentials to the Federal President of Austria, Alexander Van der Bellen.

Ambassador Hurezeanu has served in many roles in his career, among them: …

