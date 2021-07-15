Sponsored Content
New Ambassador of Nigeria to Austria Presents his Credentials
The new Ambassador of Nigeria to Austria and Permanent Representative of Nigeria to the United Nations (Vienna), Mr. Suleiman Dauda Umar, presented his credentials to the Federal President of Austria, Alexander Van der Bellen. Learn more about him.
New Ambassador of Nigeria to Austria, Mr. Suleiman Dauda Umar (right), presents his credentials to President of Austria, Alexander Van der Bellen (left). / Picture: © www.bundespraesident.at / Peter Lechner / HBF and Lukas Hardt-Stremayr
The new Ambassador of the Federal Republic of Nigeria to the Federal Republic of Austria, Mr. Suleiman Dauda Umar, presented his credentials to the Federal President of Austria, Alexander Van der Bellen. Mr. Umar is also the Permanent Representative of Nigeria to the United Nations (Vienna).
Ambassador Umar has served in numerous capacities in his career, among them: …
