New Ambassador of Nigeria to Austria Presents his Credentials

PeopleDiplomats ♦ Published: 7 hours ago; 15:06 ♦ (Vindobona)

The new Ambassador of Nigeria to Austria and Permanent Representative of Nigeria to the United Nations (Vienna), Mr. Suleiman Dauda Umar, presented his credentials to the Federal President of Austria, Alexander Van der Bellen. Learn more about him.

New Ambassador of Nigeria to Austria, Mr. Suleiman Dauda Umar (right), presents his credentials to President of Austria, Alexander Van der Bellen (left). / Picture: © www.bundespraesident.at / Peter Lechner / HBF and Lukas Hardt-Stremayr

The new Ambassador of the Federal Republic of Nigeria to the Federal Republic of Austria, Mr. Suleiman Dauda Umar, presented his credentials to the Federal President of Austria, Alexander Van der Bellen. Mr. Umar is also the Permanent Representative of Nigeria to the United Nations (Vienna).

Ambassador Umar has served in numerous capacities in his career, among them: …

or Log In

Fast News Search
Related News
Vietnamese Ambassador Presents Credentials to International Organizations in Vienna (July 13)
Permanent Representative of Syria to the International Organizations in Vienna Presents his Credentials (June 18)
Permanent Representative of Nigeria to the International Organizations in Vienna Presents his Credentials (June 18)
Read More
UNOV United Nations Office at Vienna, Suleiman Dauda Umar, Nigeria, Embassy of Nigeria Vienna, Alexander Van der Bellen
Featured
See latest Vindobona Newsletter