Vietnamese Ambassador Presents Credentials to International Organizations in Vienna

The new Permanent Representative of Vietnam, Nguyen Trung Kien, presented his credentials to IAEA Director General Rafael Mariano Grossi and to the Director-General of the United Nations Office at Vienna (UNOV), Ghada Waly. On July 5, 2021, he also presented Austrian President Alexander Van der Bellen with his credentials.

The new Resident Representative of Vietnam to the IAEA, H.E. Mr. Nguyen Trung Kien, presents his credentials to IAEA Director General Rafael Mariano Grossi at the Agency headquarters in Vienna. / Picture: © IAEA International Atomic Energy Agency / Dean Calma / Flickr Attribution (CC BY 2.0, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2.0/)

