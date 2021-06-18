Permanent Representative of Syria to the International Organizations in Vienna Presents his Credentials

PeopleDiplomats ♦ Published: 8 hours ago; 10:15 ♦ (Vindobona)

The new Permanent Representative of Syria to the United Nations (Vienna), Hasan Khaddour, presented his credentials to the Director-General of the United Nations Office at Vienna (UNOV), Ghada Waly.

The new Permanent Representative of Syria to the UNOV, HE Mr. Hasan Khaddour (left), presented his credentials to UNOV Director General, Ghada Waly (right), in Vienna. / Picture: © UNOV United Nations Office at Vienna

The new Permanent Representative of Nigeria to the United Nations (Vienna), Hasan Khaddour, presented his credentials to the Director-General of the United Nations Office at Vienna (UNOV), Ghada Waly.

During his career, Mr. Khaddour, who is also Head of Mission to Austria and Slovakia (Chargé d’Affaires a.i.) has served in various capacities,…

or Log In

Fast News Search
Related News
Permanent Representative of Nigeria to the International Organizations in Vienna Presents his Credentials (Today)
Permanent Representative of the Dominican Republic to the International Organizations in Vienna Presents her Credentials (Today)
Meet the New Permanent Representative of Panama to Austria and to the International Organizations in Vienna (May 10)
Read More
UNOV United Nations Office at Vienna, UN United Nations, Syria, Hasan Khaddour, IAEA International Atomic Energy Agency, Ghada Fathi Waly
Featured
Weekly Briefing: Return to Normality in July
See latest Vindobona Newsletter