Meet the New Permanent Representative of Panama to Austria and to the International Organizations in Vienna

The new Permanent Representative of Panama to the United Nations (Vienna), H.E. Mr. Dario Ernesto Chiru Ochoa, presented his credentials to some of the international organizations in Vienna.

H.E. Mr. Dario Ernesto Chiru Ochoa (left) from Panama presented his credentials to the Director-General of the United Nations Office at Vienna (UNOV), Ghada Waly (right). / Picture: © UNOV United Nations Office at Vienna

The new Permanent Representative of Panama to the United Nations (Vienna), Dario Ernesto Chiru Ochoa, presented his credentials to the Director-General of the United Nations Office at Vienna (UNOV), Ghada Waly. …

