Sponsored Content
Meet the New Permanent Representative of Panama to Austria and to the International Organizations in Vienna
Sponsored Content
The new Permanent Representative of Panama to the United Nations (Vienna), H.E. Mr. Dario Ernesto Chiru Ochoa, presented his credentials to some of the international organizations in Vienna.
H.E. Mr. Dario Ernesto Chiru Ochoa (left) from Panama presented his credentials to the Director-General of the United Nations Office at Vienna (UNOV), Ghada Waly (right). / Picture: © UNOV United Nations Office at Vienna
The new Permanent Representative of Panama to the United Nations (Vienna), Dario Ernesto Chiru Ochoa, presented his credentials to the Director-General of the United Nations Office at Vienna (UNOV), Ghada Waly. …
or Log In
Sponsored Content
Sponsored Content
Sponsored Content
Sponsored Content
Fast News Search
Related News
Meet the New Permanent Representative of Argentina to Austria and to the International Organizations in Vienna (February 23)
Sponsored Content
Read More
Featured
Sponsored Content